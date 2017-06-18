Historical Black Colleges at Family Day Music Festival

COLUMBUS, GA- People are danced and enjoyed the sun at the Family Day Music Festival, but that’s just part of the celebration.

Historical black colleges and universities such as Albany State University and Spelman College used the day to recruit students for the upcoming school year.

Khalis Wooden, a recruiter for Albany State says education can create a fresh start for many families.

“Education during this day is vital especially for your first generation college students to break that chain of not getting an higher education it’s a great opportunity for anyone to go and get involved and break that chain.” Khalis Wooden, Recruiter Albany State University

Recruiters worked with students as they filled our applications on site and learned more information regarding scholarship opportunities.