3 arrested after mom finds child locked in closet at home daycare

UPDATE

06/19/17 5:46 p.m. — Sheriff Jay Jones says three people have been arrested and charged with one count of endangering welfare of a child.

The three arrested Monday afternoon were, 45-year-old Cynthia Duman, 66-year-old Mary Parette and 26-year-old Jennifer Parette.

3 arrested for child endangerment

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — It’s something no parent ever expects to see when they pick up their son from school or daycare.

Now Sydney Zimmerman is looking for answers after finding her child locked in a closet buckled up in a car seat.

Zimmerman says she’s furious after finding her child locked in a closet when she went to pick him up from daycare.

“We go into the left which is Cindy’s bedroom and than she goes to the closet opens the door and Slade is strapped in a car seat, crying, red face,” she says.

Zimmerman believes the daycare owner has locked up her son Slade more than once.

“Without even going inside and talking to Mary she immediately responds well sometimes he’s hard to get to sleep.So that right there tells me this is not a one time occurrence,” Zimmerman tells a News 3 reporter.

Zimmerman is now planning to take further legal action.

“She said I understand you’re mad, I said no I don’t think you understand but what I don’t understand is how can think any of this is okay,” she says angrily.

Zimmerman is happy she showed up at the right time.

“There was no air vent in there so if the door was shut he’s in there he’s already crying he’s already screaming which raises their body temp he’s strapped in a car seat which is confining him and than he’s in a closet with no air ventilation he could’ve over heated and died,” she says.