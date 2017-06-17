Annie Swan named 2017 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen

COLUMBUS, GA-Hundreds of folks headed to the River Center to see the next Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned.

After beginning the night with fifth teen finalists Annie Swan was named the 2017 Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

Miss University of Georgia Holley Hanes says she’s grateful for the experience she’s gained from the Miss Georgia pageant.

“This week has been incredible the Miss Georgia Board does an amazing job of welcoming almost one hundred girls into the city and just making us feel right at home. It’s a long and can be stressful week but they do give us fun activities to do.” Hanna Holley, Miss University of Georgia