Alyssa Beasley named Miss Georgia 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Miss Southeast Georgia claimed the crown following a week of competition at the 73rd Annual Miss Georgia Pageant. Alyssa Beasley won the pageant, which concluded Saturday night at the RiverCenter Performing Arts Center. 54 women competed from across the state of Georgia.

They participated in interview, lifestyle, fitness, swimsuit, talent, evening wear and on-stage questioning preliminary competitions before Saturday’s final.

Evening Wear and Talent rounded out the competitions before the pageant announced the top five finalists. Beasley not only earns the 2017 Miss Georgia crown, but she also receives $17,500 in scholarships. She will also represent the state of Georgia in the 2017 Miss America Pageant September 6, 2017 in Atlantic City, NJ.

Miss International City Sarah Deloach won fourth runner-up and a $2,500 prize. Miss Cobb County won third runner-up and $3,500 in scholarship money. Miss Atlanta Paula Smith won second runner-up and $5,000. First runner-up was awarded to Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom Brooke Doss. Doss won $7,500. The remaining top ten semi-finalists received a $1,500 scholarship, and the remaining top 15 received a $1,000 scholarship.