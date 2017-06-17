Alabama golfer wins Southeastern Amateur



COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Southeastern Amateur brings some of the top collegiate golfers to Columbus for a tournament that dates back to 1922.

And in this year’s go around we some last minute lead changes.

Columbus native James Clark, leading the majority of the tournament, had a rough morning on the front nine in the final round this Saturday. So it became a race between him and Alabama golfer, Jonathan Hardee.

Hardee, who sat at -12 under Friday made huge strides in the final round Saturday morning. He went on to win -18 and picks up his first SE Amateur victory.

“It feels really good. I haven’t won anything in several years since my junior career. It feels great to win something. It feels really good to win here… It’s a good field and a good track. This is my first year here and I kind of fell in love with this place,” says Hardee.