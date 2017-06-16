Suspicious letters full of white powder sent to Atlanta news stations, congressional candidate Karen Handel

ATLANTA, Ga. — The FBI’s Atlanta field office confirms a series of suspicious letters full of white powder were sent Thursday to several news stations, Roswell residents, and the home of U.S. Congress 6th District Candidate Karen Handel.

A press release says the test results for the powder are pending; however the preliminary field tests show content consisting mostly of baking soda.

The release says around the same time the powder-filled letters were discovered at Roswell homes, WAGA Fox 5’s Dekalb County news station received a very similar letter containing suspicious white powder.

Later that evening, WXIA 11Alive received a similar suspicious white powder filled letter at their Atlanta offices.

The FBI also distributed photos of the envelope received at WAGA Fox as a possible safety or preventive measure for other Atlanta area media outlets.

Any media outlets receiving such packages are asked to follow the appropriate HAZMAT protocols and, after appropriate reporting, please ensure that the FBI Atlanta Field Office is contacted as well.

Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact FBI Atlanta at (404) 679-9000.