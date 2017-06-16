Sheriff says it’s unclear when escaped inmates will return to Georgia

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says it’s too early to tell when two inmates accused in the killings of two guards on a prison bus will be returned to the state after their capture in Tennessee.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were caught Thursday in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning. The fugitives were running on foot from law enforcement when they tried to steal a homeowner’s vehicle. The homeowner stopped the men and held them at gunpoint until police arrived.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says there are a number of factors that will determine when the men can be returned to Georgia, and none of that was settled by early Friday.

Rowe and Dubose are accused of killing Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaping from the prison bus on state Highway 16 in Putnam County, southeast of Atlanta.

Sills also says it was too early to tell who, if anyone, will get the $130,000 reward that had been offered for information leading to their arrest.