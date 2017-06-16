Prosecutor says no winners or losers in text suicide conviction

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says there are no winners or losers in the manslaughter conviction of a woman who sent her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself.

Assistant district attorney Katie Rayburn tells reporters both defendant Michelle Carter’s family and the family of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, “have been torn apart.”

Rayburn says she hopes Friday’s guilty verdict will bring some measure of closure to Roy’s family and friends.

Roy’s father, Conrad Roy Jr., says he is happy with the verdict but acknowledges: “This has been a very tough time for our family.”

A juvenile court judge convicted Carter of involuntary manslaughter in Roy’s 2014 death.

Carter was 17 when she sent Roy dozens of messages urging him to take his own life. Eighteen-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck in Fairhaven on July 13, 2014.

Prosecutors say when Roy got out of his truck in fear, Carter texted him to “get back in” while it was filling with the toxic gas.

Carter’s lawyer argued Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life.

Her sentence could range from probation to 20 years in prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union denounces the manslaughter conviction saying it “exceeds the limits of our criminal laws and violates free speech protections guaranteed by the Massachusetts and U.S. Constitutions.”

The ACLU’s legal director for Massachusetts says Roy’s suicide is tragic, “but it is not a reason to stretch the boundaries of our criminal laws or abandon the protections of our constitution.”