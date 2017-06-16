Minnesota officer acquitted in deadly Philando Castile shooting; victim’s family expresses anger

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Family members of a black motorist shot dead by a Minnesota police officer last year reacted angrily to the officer being found innocent of manslaughter.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of that charge and two lesser ones Friday in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Yanez testified Castile was pulling his gun out of his pocket despite his commands not to do so. The defense also argued Castile was high on marijuana and said that affected his actions.

Castile had a permit for the weapon, and his girlfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting. The shooting triggered a mass reaction on social media after the woman streamed the aftermath on Facebook Live.

In the video, she can be heard telling the officer Castile had been reaching for his wallet to show the officer his ID.

Prosecutors questioned whether Yanez ever saw the gun. They argued further the officer overreacted and Castile was not a threat.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, stood and swore when the jury’s verdict was read in St. Paul Friday afternoon. His sister and others sobbed loudly. Family members immediately tried to leave the courtroom, and did so after security officers briefly barred their way.