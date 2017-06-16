Jury finds Salem man guilty in 2016 murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- A Lee County jury found 40-year-old, Preston Farrior, guilty of murder in the death of 24-year-old, David Cody Brown.

In January 2016, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home off Lee Road 246 in Salem and found Brown with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee County Assistant District Attorney, Clay Thomas believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute over $100 to $150. The jury also found Farrior guilty of assault in the second degree because Brown’s girlfriend was shot in the leg.

Farrior could face a 15-year to life prison sentence on the murder charge. Farrior was also a registered sex offender and had previous felony offenses.