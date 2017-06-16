GBI says reward money for escaped inmates will be divided between citizens

DECATUR, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the $130,000 reward offered for the capture of two escaped prisoners will now be equally divided to those who aided in their capture.

The release by Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles says several Tennessee civilians contributed throughout the hunt for 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Rowe and Dubose had been on the run since escaping from a prison transfer Tuesday morning and allegedly murdering two correctional officers involved in the transport. The fugitives were involved in a foot chase through rural Tennessee when a Christiana area homeowner stopped the pair from stealing his vehicle.

Miles says the reward money will be divided after law enforcement reviews the different contributions to the inmates’ capture.