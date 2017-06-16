Attracting new tourists to Columbus

Columbus, Ga. — A research firm has been hired by the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau to identify trends that will bring new guests to the area.

Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Peter Bowden said hiring the firm is necessary because the number of soldiers training at Fort Benning has dramatically decreased, which means fewer family members are coming to visit.

For local residents, there are plenty of ideas the city could use to draw in and keep more people.

“I think that some of the shops, the variety of shops in Auburn definitely would be something that would lend well to Columbus,” Salem, AL resident Morgan Bryce said.

Entertainment and places catered toward families were also high on the list.

“I’d like to see more entertainment. Something like a Dave and Busters or something along those lines,” Columbus resident Justin Grant said.

The research firm will also be working with local hotels and attractions during their study. The Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes to have the study done by the end of the year.

For this year’s annual Inter-City Leadership Conference, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce will travel to Pittsburgh to learn new ideas from the city including ways to attract new tourists.