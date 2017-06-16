Alabama unemployment rate drops to lowest level since 2008

By Published:
(File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.9 percent, the lowest level since 2008.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a Friday press conference.

The level would have allowed former Gov. Robert Bentley to take a salary had he stayed in office. Bentley made a campaign promise not to collect a paycheck until unemployment dropped to 5.2 percent.  Bentley resigned in April amid a push to impeach him over ethics allegations.

Ivey says she was proud of the improvement. She says the state will work “until every Alabamian who wants a job, has a job.”

However, Alabama has a higher unemployment rate than most of the nation. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that only 11 states in May had unemployment rates that were the same, or worse, than Alabama’s.

