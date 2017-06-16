A similar forecast for Father’s Day. The summer pattern continues.

Saturday starts out foggy then warms to the lower 90s with partly sunny skies. We do have a chance of a few isolated showers – but coverage will be limited and shouldn’t be enough to interfere with any outdoor plans. Father’s Day starts out mild and muggy with a warm afternoon in the lower 90s. A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected later in the afternoon.

A cold front approaches our area later Tuesday – bringing more widespread showers and storms Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings. The front will stall by Wednesday – not bringing any relief to warm and humid conditions. Isolated storms are possible through the end of the week with afternoons in the upper 80s/lower 90s and mornings in the lower 70s.