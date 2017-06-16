A rainy work week. Tracking the Tropics.

More afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon as we heat up from the sun during the day. These showers and storms will develop ahead of a slow-moving, weak cold front that will stall before making any difference in the high humidity and warm temperatures we’ve been experiencing. That front, along with ample Gulf moisture, will provide fuel for some thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain, wind and lightning.

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE TROPICS: The next thing we are watching is a storm system (Invest 93L) in the northern Caribbean Sea…which is likely to form a tropical depression (38mph winds or below) or a tropical storm (39-73mph winds). The latest track has it moving farther northwest into the Gulf of Mexico – heading toward Louisiana by Tuesday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact track, but either way – heavy rain is anticipated in the Gulf States Tuesday through Thursday. If the low develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Bret. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the low pressure system tomorrow afternoon, if storm development warrants it. It is still too soon to tell the exact timing, location and impacts on Columbus and surrounding areas – but we will be keeping a close eye on it and continuously update you with any further developments.

Check out National Hurricane Center’s latest updates here.