A Decent June Weekend

Seasonable temperatures and sunshine will be present for much of this upcoming weekend, although we still have a chance to pick up rain any day from showers and thunderstorms that will be scattered about the area.

No major frontal systems will be headed our way the next few days, as we remain within a warm, humid, moderately unstable air mass. Through Sunday, any thunderstorms will be triggered primarily by daytime heating but should be scattered and confined to the afternoon and evening time.

On Monday, a weak front looks like it could make enough progress southward to bring a bit better coverage to our area. We will continue to see temperatures close to normal for late June, possibly a bit below next week.

A surface low forming in the Caribbean Sea is being watched by hurricane forecasters this weekend, as it has a chance to develop and move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

