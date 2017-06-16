2 elementary school children injured in shooting near Chicago playground

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS/AP) — Two children have reportedly been shot on a playground outside a Chicago area elementary school.

The children, ages 7 and 13, ran into the school after shots rang out, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says one girl was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the thigh. He says both are in stable condition.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says authorities don’t believe the injuries are life-threatening. He says the girls were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

The hospital says the girls’ families have asked that no details about their conditions be released.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m.

“We all hit the floor, it was a drive by,” according to one witness.

Two students shot on the playground at Warren Elementary. #ChicagoScanner — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) June 16, 2017

"Numerous casings" at the crime scene. Possible offenders in custody, unconfirmed at this time. School admin knows shooters #ChicagoScanner — Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) June 16, 2017

Police say the shooting happened outside Warren Elementary School in an area on Chicago’s South Side. Langford says he believes both girls are students and Chicago Public Schools are still in session.

“Numerous casings” were found at the scene, according to police scanner traffic.

According to preliminary information, police have a person of interest in custody.