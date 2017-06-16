1-year-old girl dead, mother critical after found in car in Atlanta hospital garage

Published: Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a young girl was found dead and her mother was in critical condition inside a car in a hospital parking garage.

DeKalb County police tell WSB-TV they responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Thursday. When emergency crews arrived at the Emory University Hospital garage, the 1-year-old girl was already dead. Her mother, who was still breathing, was taken to the hospital’s emergency room.

Police say there are no obvious signs of trauma, but they are calling the case “suspicious.”

The names of the mother and child were not immediately released.

 

