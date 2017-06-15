U.S. Open blimp crashes after catching fire

By Published:
Video shows a blimp falling out of the sky at the 2017 U.S. Open. (MARC MALDOFF)

(CBSN) — Videos posted by attendees at the U.S. Open show a blimp crashing to the ground after apparently catching fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the crash, CBS affiliate WDJT-TV reports. At least one person is injured, officials said.

Jeff Alstadter, a spokesman for the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) tells CBS News officials were still gathering information about the crash.

Twitter users posted clips showing the blimp falling from the sky near the golf tournament, which is being held at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin:

