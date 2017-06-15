Three injured in four car accident in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.- Three people are injured after being involved in four car accident in Auburn Thursday morning.

Auburn Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan and North College. They said a 28-year-old Auburn man driving a Ford truck was traveling north towards the Auburn Mall when his truck hit an Oldsmobile that was stopped at the intersection.

Police say when the truck hit the Oldsmobile, it caused a chain reaction, striking a Jeep and Honda that were also stopped at the intersection.

They said the driver of the truck was treated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

However, the 39-year-old female driver of the Oldsmobile from Auburn was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room. A 13-year-old male passenger who was also in the car was taken to the EAMC ER as well. A 14-year-old female passenger in the Oldsmobile was airlifted to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old Auburn woman and the driver of the Honda, a 75-year-old Auburn woman did not sustain any injuries.

The case remains under investigation. Auburn Police urge the public to use caution while traveling.