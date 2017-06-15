Stuff the bus kicks off in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. — United Way has filled close to 8,000 backpacks with school supplies and distributed them to kids in need all over the Chattahoochee Valley.

33 schools will receive backpacks this year. The backpacks are given to kindergarten-2nd grade students.

Scott Ferguson President and CEO of the Chattahoochee Valley United Way says no child should have to attend school with out the proper school supplies.

“Just think what it’s like to go to school and not have the proper supplies it’s no fault of the child it’s not fault of the families so we’re just making sure as many as we can and there’s still more in need then we can serve.” Scott Ferguson, President and CEO Chattahoochee Valley United Way

United Way will host community wide collection days July 15 from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm and another at The Peachtree Mall from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm on July 22nd.

You can donate new backpacks and supplies at the following locations

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

Phenix City Library

Stars and Strikes Saturday, July 15th 10 am- 2 pm

Peachtree Mall Saturday, July 22nd 10 am- 2 pm