Omega Psi Phi to host scholarship fundraiser golf tournament

The Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc, announces it’s 38th annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament.

It will be held at the MWR Fort Benning Golf Course on June 24 – 25, with a double shotgun start at 8:00 am and 1:30 pm. with flighting after the first day play.

The cost for participants is $125 which includes carts and on course refreshments.

The event starts with the champion reception on Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Historic Liberty Theatre (813 8th Avenue). This event allows us to provide scholarships to graduating seniors.

The fraternity is contributing $15,500.00 this year adding to more than 300 students and $430,000.00 given.

Golfers can register at the Ft. Benning Golf course or with any member of the fraternity.

For more information contact Robert L. Anderson at 706-326-5668 or Larry Parker, Jr. at 706-573-3953.