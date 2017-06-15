News 3 gets praise for not pushing out alert about escaped inmates possibly being in the Valley

ONLY ON THREE- Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says- he did not find it wise for another news station in the valley to push out a tip about the suspects being in the area.

He sat down with news three explaining why.

“I’m frustrated and I don’t mean to be frustrated with you but it’s out of control.” says Taylor.

That’s what the Sheriff had to say in response to another station in the valley choosing to push out a mobile alert about the two escaped Putnam County inmates who allegedly shot and killed two corrections officers.

Taylor says he appreciates News Three choosing not to push out any info about possible local whereabouts.

He says the inmates could’ve had access to social media and if they were in the area they would’ve known where police were trying to catch them.

Taylor shares how the Sheriff’s Office was tipped off about the possibility of the two being in the area.

“We received a BOLO about 25/30 minutes ago that possible suspects…the suspects in the murder of the correction officers up in North Georgia in a silver Ford Taurus with a Louisiana plate.” says Taylor.

The Sheriff shared this information with me around 2:30 Eastern, Thursday afternoon.

At some point afterwards another station in the Valley pushed out a mobile alert about the suspects possibly being in Lagrange.

Stewart Smith, the public information officer for Troup County, provided a statement in response.

It reads in part quote, “To dispel any rumors or conflicting reports, we have had no sightings of the two wanted individuals from Putnam County.”

Around 4:30 p.m., reports surfaced the two inmates were at the intersection of River Road and Britton in Columbus.

Exclusive News 3 video shows Columbus Police officers and a Muscogee County Sheriff’s representative blocking an area of the intersection.

Officers arrested two men who were believed to have met the description but it was later determined those two men were not the suspects.

Sheriff Taylor says, he spoke with CPD getting an update AROUND 5:00 p.m.