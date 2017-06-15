‘More Than A Game’ renovates new ballpark in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — We’ve talked about Tim Fanning’s ‘More Than A Game’ organization for quite a while now.

And what he’s done in other communities to educate others in the game of baseball.

Well this week, they set out on a new first. Renovating a ball park right here in Phenix City.

From tearing down the roof of the dugouts, to painting and replacing the mounds. A lot of progress has been made in such a short amount of time at Meadowlane Park. Volunteers from all over the valley coming together.

“It’s kind of hard to express in words. To have been all over the world and finally able to have something in our own backyard. It’s really gratifying,” says Fanning.

The park is set to be open to the public this Friday.

Tim says he plans to renovate another park in the winter; this time in Hawaii.