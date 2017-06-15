Escaped inmates captured after foot chase in Tennessee

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody on Pruitt Road after the pursuit.

The two men are wanted for reportedly killing two Georgia state prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s