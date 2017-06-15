Daily Storms, Plenty of Humidity

Abundant moisture and a fair amount of instability remain over much of the Southeast, leading to shower and thunderstorm development almost any day through the weekend and possibly beyond.

We’ll have to keep an eye on a complex of rain and storms that originated over Missouri late last night and has been surging southward into the morning. This batch of storms could be responsible for generating more development to its south, resulting in a slight risk for severe storms with damaging winds this afternoon and evening as far south as northern Mississippi and Alabama. The chance that reaches us is slim, but we could be subject to isolated thunderstorm development as we heat up this afternoon.

Starting Friday, we expect to see showers and thunderstorm each afternoon on a scattered basis including the weekend. Beyond that into next week we could see a weak front bring drier air and less rain, but no significant change in temperatures.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast