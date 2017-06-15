Construction worker falls from scaffolding in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have confirmed to News 3, a worker has fallen several stories at an apartment construction site along Wright Street and West Glenn Avenue.

According to a news release from police, a 23-year-old man from Georgia, fell to the ground from scaffolding extended 25 – 40 feet in the air.

He sustained apparent internal injuries and various fractures as a result of the fall and was treated on the scene by AFD & EMS paramedics and transported by ambulance to the EAMC Emergency room.

His condition is currently unknown.