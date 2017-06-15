Columbus native James Clark leads Southeastern Amateur after round one

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga – Brookstone alum James Clark leads the 88th Southeastern Amateur Golf Tournament after a first round 7-under 63 at the Country Club of Columbus. The Columbus, Georgia native, a senior at Georgia Tech, has a two-shot lead over Jonathan Hardee and Patrick Moriarty.

22 players finished the first round under par. Auburn, Alabama native Davis Thompson and Columbus’ Ben Carr both finished 1-under after round one.

Complete round results and round two tee times can be found here.

The Southeastern Amateur Tournament was created in 1922 by Fred Haskins. It annually hosts many of the top amateur golfers from the Southeast.

