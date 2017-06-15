Beware of tick season

COLUMBUS, GA- There are more than 850 species of ticks and summertime is prime time for the blood sucking bug.

This season your chance of being bitten is even higher. Doctors are warning folks to be on the lookout for ticks.

The Black Legged Tick, also called the Deer Tick is known to transmit Lyme disease and is most common in people.

Smaller than the Deer Tick is the Lone Star Tick, people bitten by a Lone Star Tick can develop and allergy to eating red meat.

The Rocky Mountain Spider Tick is the most common in dogs. It’s important to keep an eye on any bite and look for possible symptoms.

“Symptoms may include fever, headache, arthritis, loss of appetite, just general malaise not feeling well anybody who knowingly has a tick bite and those symptoms should present to their doctor for evaluation.” Dr. Jill Moore, Columbus Clinic

According to Dr.Moore, the weather can affect the number of ticks in the area. She says the medical industry isn’t worried about the Ticks themselves but the diseases the bugs are carrying.