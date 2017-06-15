Auburn prepares for world record attempt

AUBURN, Ala.- For Tim Spicer, music is everything.

Spicer, the owner of Spicer’s Music in Auburn, wants to spread the love of music to numerous people. One of the ways he has been able to do that the past couple of years has been through his attempt to break a world record.

On Make Music Day in 2016, Spicer had the idea to celebrate the day by trying to break the record of the world’s largest rock band. In the Gay Street Parking Lot, Spicer and 849 other people from all over the country, with every instrument known to man came together to try and break the record by playing “Sweet Home Alabama.”

They thought the record was theirs, but a group in China topped their number by 103 people.

“Breaking the record was a big part of the event, but the excitement was still there and the event was such a success,” Spicer said. “All the people there had the opportunity to feel the power of music. Barriers were broken down, and people came together. We had kindergartners sitting next to professional musicians all playing the same song at the same time.”

This year, Spicer is giving an encore by attempting to break the record again. This time, he is hoping for 1,500 people to join in the music.

In terms of a song to try and break the record to, Spicer said he wanted one that all talent variety levels could play and that was positive. So, Sister Hazel’s “All For You” was the choice, and Ken Block along with Drew Copeland from Sister Hazel will be on hand.

“Whether we break the record or not, just the fact of bringing that many people together and putting a focus on music and feeling the positive vibes that come from it, that’s what it’s all about for us,” Spicer said. “If we can spread the love of music to a few more people out there, then it’s a success. At the same time, we’d love to have Auburn, Alabama in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

The event is set for Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Gay Street Parking Lot. If you would like to participate, you can register at their website.

You can also register at the event.