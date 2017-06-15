Armed robber targets LaGrange Waffle House

By Published:
(Getty Images via CBS)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police are investigating an armed robbery case at the Waffle House on Hamilton Road.

Employees report to police the robber came in around 3 a.m. Thursday holding a gun and demanding money from the register.

A police report says the suspect in all dark clothing took off after taking the restaurant’s money. The employees were the only ones in the building at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt.

The LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Section continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

