Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus is proud to once again host the 31st Annual Family Day Music Festival.

Each year, WFXE- Foxie 105, WKZJ- K92.7, WEAM- Praise 100.7, WOKS – AM1340, and WIOL FM ESPN 95.7 and WIOL AM CBS Sports radio 1580AM team up to host what has been known as one of the largest free concerts in the state!

The Family Day Music Festival will be held Saturday, June 17 from 2PM-8PM at the CSU Woodruff Riverfront Park and is absolutely FREE to the public. Join us on the river for LIVE music, Kids Activities, and Food Vendors!