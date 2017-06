It’s monotonous for your 7-day forecast. Isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon…with stronger and more activity to our north. More scattered Friday afternoon as a low pressure system develops over the Carolinas.

We’re then keeping in isolated showers and thunderstorms every afternoon through the rest of the weekend and coming week. Temperatures stay right around average in the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs each afternoon and lower 70s for morning lows.