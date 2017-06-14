Showers, storms remain in the forecast

A combination of warm, humid air and a disturbance in the flow aloft will combine to give us daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of the frontal action on the weather maps will be taking place well north of our area, and another round of severe storms will be centered over the Midwest later today.

Daily coverage of showers and storms will depend on minor waves moving through an unstable atmosphere, while abundant moisture remains within a summerlike air mass. Daytime heating will contribute to the instability.

Our weather will be more typical of midsummer with highs near 90 each day and lows that may not drop below 70. Activity should be fairly isolated and limited to afternoons and evenings today and Thursday, with scattered showers and storms expected Friday through the weekend with higher rain chances those days.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast