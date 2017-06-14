Reward now $115,000 for info leading to escapees’ arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says the reward is now $115,000 for information leading to arrests of two inmates who killed two guards and escaped from a prison bus.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says in a brief email to The Associated Press that “many significant contributions” boosted the reward from $70,000.

Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose have stolen at least two vehicles for their getaway.

The first was a Honda that was found hidden in woods near a house they ransacked about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the site of the killing. Police say they then stole a white pickup truck from an industrial site in the area.