Opelika man dies from injuries sustained in car crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — An Opelika man is dead after a car crash Tuesday night.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 54-year-old Alton Watson died from injuries he suffered from an accident that occurred in the 4300 block of Alabama Highway 169.

Harris says Watson died at Midtown Medical Center emergency room Wednesday morning at 3:45 after being airlifted. Watson suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries.

According to a release, Watson was a passenger in a car that was traveling north on Alabama Highway 169 when the car left the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting Watson from the vehicle. Watson was also not wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol, speed and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the accident.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office and Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation.