Miss Georgia contestants zip line across Chattahoochee River

Columbus, Ga. — Contestants from the Miss Georgia pageant took a break from the second day of prelims for a little thrill-seeking adventure on the Blue Heron Zipline.

For the 99 contestants, day two is the swimwear and gown part of the competition. But before that, they got a chance to zip line across the Chattahoochee River. Mallory Todd is a contestant from Columbus, and loves having the pageant here each and every year.

“It means a lot to have it in Columbus,” she said. “Being able to show all the other contestants around Columbus, Georgia and go zip lining and go bowling at Stars and Strikes yesterday has just been a wonderful experience.”

The competition started Tuesday and lasts until Saturday. Wednesday’s events start at 7:00 at the River Center and can also be streamed live online at wrbl.com. The week-long competition is hosted by WRBL’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.