Manhunt for escaped inmates shifts north with burglary

MADISON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says authorities still have no idea where two escaped inmates wanted in the killings of two guards are right now.

But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the fugitives who escaped from a prison bus did commit a burglary in Madison, about 25 miles north of the spot where they previously seen carjacking a motorist.

Sheriff Sills says an intense manhunt focused on Madison after two men fitting the inmates’ description were seen entering a Family Dollar store there, less than a mile from a house that was burglarized.

He says investigators have no reason to believe the two inmates have split up.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says the inmates, 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose, killed two corrections officers, 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue, after overpowering and disarming them on a transport bus Tuesday morning.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says in an email multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $60,000. The sum is being offered for information leading to Rowe and Dubose’s arrests.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal also responds to the inmate’s sudden murders and escape, committing to using every state resource necessary to capture them.

Gov. Deal says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the help of multiple state, local and federal agencies.

Deal says of the officers: “The selflessness and courage of these two brave souls will not be forgotten, nor will their sacrifice and service.” He also vows the criminals “will be brought to justice.”

The governor urges anyone in the surrounding areas to be cautious while the inmates remain at large, saying they are extremely dangerous.