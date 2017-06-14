Man convicted of murder in deputy’s shooting in 2014

Associated Press Published:

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A jury in Georgia has convicted a man of murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy.

The Telegraph reports that the same Upson County jurors who convicted 49-year-old Christopher Keith Calmer on Tuesday will hear additional testimony for the murder trial’s penalty phase. Calmer faces a possible death sentence.

Jurors deliberated for roughly 30 minutes before convicting Calmer of murder in the death of Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Michael Norris. They also found Calmer guilty of aggravated assault and other charges in the wounding of a second deputy, Jeff Wilson.

A prosecutor called Calmer a “scheming manipulator” who lured the deputies to his parents’ home with a plan of shooting at them in hopes they would then kill him.

