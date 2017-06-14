Local entrepreneur employs at risk youth during the summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local entrepreneur is doing his part to keep at risk children off the streets and out of trouble.

He’s giving them jobs for the summer and teaching them a variety of special trades that will last them a lifetime.

For more than a decade Chester Jackson has been doing his part in the community to help at risk youth stay out of trouble by giving them a jobs at the East Coast Body Shop in Columbus.

School is out for the summer and this local business owner has been putting more than a dozen kids to work.

You may know Chester from his annual bike giveaway that happens during the holidays.

Now he’s doing more than just giving away free gifts, he’s instilling these kids with core values while also teaching them how to fix and repair old bikes.

Hundreds of used bikes are donated to the East Coast Body Shop every year and once those bikes are fixed up they’re given to a child in need in during the holidays.

Chester says they’re already accepting new and gently used bikes.

If you would like to make a donation you can stop by the East Coast Body Shop at 923 Farr Rd. Columbus, GA or call 706-685-0823 for more information.