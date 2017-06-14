It’s President Trump’s 71st birthday

Published:
FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington after the House pushed through a health care bill. Womens groups are threatening to take the Trump administration to court after a leaked draft regulation revealed a plan to let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!

The President turns 71 today.

And he may be getting a big birthday card as a gift.

According to CNN, last week, First Lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.

Signers must make a donation to the Trump “Make America Great Again” committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

Trump shares his birthday with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 242nd birthday.

