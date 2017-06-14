Indoor places may become smoke free in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus may be the next city in Georgia to forbid smoking inside public places. Columbus city council will soon hear a new version of the smoke free ordinance, which has plenty of support according to a poll from Breathe Right Columbus.

A vote from city councilors to ban smoking at indoor establishments may come as soon as June 27th, but was supposed to be discussed Tuesday.

The poll from Breathe Right Columbus showed 69 percent of voters support a city ordinance to prevent smoking in public places. Now, local residents are making their voices heard as the vote approaches.

“I don’t think people should be allowed to smoke inside,” Phenix City resident Eric Armour said. “I’m not a smoker and I don’t know the science behind it, but they say second hand smoke is worse than first hand smoke so I absolutely don’t want to have cancer to happen to me or anybody else.”

For Jaimie Gonzalez, the decision to smoke inside should be up to people and not the city.

“If I don’t feel like being around cigarette smoke that day I wouldn’t go to that establishment if they still allowed it,” she said. “But if they did allow it and it was fine and we were going to have a nice after work cocktail, yeah it would be just fine having smoke around us.”

The ordinance was modeled after one in Savannah and Fulton County, Georgia, and there are six cities in Georgia that are smoke free. This ordinance, however, would not prohibit smoking in outdoor public spaces.