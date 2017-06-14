Alabama ranks 44th in study on national child well-being

By Published:
(AP/WTTV)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama ranks 44th in an annual national assessment of child well-being that looks at poverty, education and health access.

The Kids Count report was released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Only Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi ranked lower than Alabama.

Kids Count is a project of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and a national and state-by-state effort to track the status of children in the United States.

Alabama improved in 11 of 16 indicators. The state ranked well, for example, in the percentage of children with health insurance. Only three percent of children were without health insurance.

However, 27 percent of the state’s children continue to live in poverty, compared to a national average of 21 percent.

Melanie R. Bridgeforth, executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s Children, says the numbers show some state policies are working. But she adds Alabama has “a long way to go.”

 

 

