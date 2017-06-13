Rabies case confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Health Department has confirmed a case of rabies in the Fornof Rd. area.

Last Thursday folks who live in the Fornof Rd. area reported a suspicious fox.

The fox was tested by the state laboratory and found to have rabies.

It’s important to have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies and you should never pick up or handle any stray dog, cat or any wild animals in general.

It’s important to teach your children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

If you see any wild animals that seem unusually tame or any domestic animals acting strange call animal control immediately.