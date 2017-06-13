Permanent lane closures may be coming to 13th street

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The temporary lane closure on 13th street may become permanent despite push back city council is getting.

Tuesday afternoon Columbus city councilors discussed the possibility of reducing lanes on 13th street between 5th and 13th avenues.

Next week, councilors will vote on a resolution to say whether or not they’re in favor of closing down the lanes.

The city manager will then send the results of the vote to the Georgia Department of Transportation, which will have the final say on whether the lanes will be closed.

GDOT approved temporary lane closuers on 13th street from May 11th to the 31st. Their results showed delays were minimal and in most cases less than a minute, but many people are still opposed to the lane closures.

“Most of the people that have contacted me or that I have seen discussing this issue have been in opposition to making this change,” City Councilor Judy Thomas said. “There already is a major concern about congestion on 13th street and I think that if we narrow that even more the concern will be greatly enhanced.”

It wasn’t too long ago that 13th street was widened in order to get people through more quickly, but now there’s discussion on whether or not to narrow the street.

The purpose of closing these lanes is to support economic development, make the street more accessible to bikers and walkers and allow pedestrians to shop along 13th street.