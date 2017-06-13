Man arrested in connection with West Point shooting after nephew turned himself in

By Published:
West Point Police arrested Delani Scott in connection with a shooting from Thursday, June 8.
WEST POINT, Ga. – West Point Police now have two relatives in custody previously wanted in a shooting last week.

Police arrested 38-year-old Delani Scott on aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. His nephew, 22-year-old Deonte Scott, turned himself into police Friday.

Police say both suspects are in the Troup County Jail. Their charges stem from a shooting that happened Thursday, June 8 in the 1100 block of Avenue L.

The West Point Police Department is still looking for information in their investigation. Anyone with details should call West Point Police at 706-645-3525 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

