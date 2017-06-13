High intensity workout comes to the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia ranks 19th in the nation for having the highest adult obesity rate.

Obesity can lead to other health issues like heart disease, high blood pressure, and arthritis to name a few.

If you’re trying to shed some extra pounds, but get bored easily at the gym, News 3’s Ashley Lewis has a solution for you… It’s Strong by Zumba!

R.A.M. Fit in Columbus now offers Strong by Zumba, which is a high intensity interval training workout that uses music as a form of motivation.

Unlike some other workouts, each song is in sync with everybody movement.

Trainers say Strong by Zumba works every part of the body and that you will experience increased after burn while also toning and gaining muscular endurance.

The class is built into 4 quadrants that build in intensity from start to finish for the ultimate results.

If this class seems too intense for you, you should consider the traditional Zumba class.

Strong by Zumba is a great way to break a sweat and it utilizes more muscle movements than your average cardio class.