2 guards killed by escaping inmates during Georgia transport

Associated Press Published:
Ricky Dubose (L) and Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Courtesy: Georgia Department of Law Enforcement via AP

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — Two inmates are on the loose in Georgia after killing two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the two inmates are Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24. The Georgia Department of Corrections says in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they them.

Both men have been serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the agency’s website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the inmates escaped about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She said a witness saw the men get away in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards weren’t immediately released.

