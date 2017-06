AUBURN, Ala. — The man accused of killing an Auburn University football player will have to wait a little while longer to stand trial.

25-year-old Markale Hart’s trial was delayed due to conflicts with other cases set for trial.

So far no date has been set.

Hart is accused of killing Auburn football player Jakell Mitchell back in 2014 outside the Tiger Lodge Apartments in Auburn.

His defense team claims the shooting was self-defense.