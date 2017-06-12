Man shot at Warms Springs Rd. home early Sunday morning

MIDLAND, Ga. – Muscogee County officials say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a Columbus teen. Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Trev Fuller says he got a call from police just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday man shot at a friend’s house on Warm Springs Rd.

Fuller identifies the victim as 19-year-old Morgan Forsythe. The deputy coroner pronounced Forsythe dead at 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Fuller says it appears as though Fuller accidentally shot himself in the face with a shotgun.

 

“It’s the most difficult thing for us as the Coroner’s Office to do, is to make that terrible phone call and let them know their loved one has passed, especially at such a young age,” Fuller said. “Morgan was only 19-years-old. Our hearts go out to the family.”

Fuller says accidents like Forsythe’s could be prevented. He calls this case a terrible tragedy.

“Just treat every gun as if it’s loaded and also muzzle control,” Fuller said. “It’s the absolute worst phone call of a person’s life. The immediate family has experienced that, and we at the Coroner’s Office are grieving their loss also.”

Forsythe’s body will go to Atlanta for an autopsy. He will also have a toxicology report done to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in his death.

 

